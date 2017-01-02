WWE Rumors: John Cena drops another hint on heel turn

A Twitter war between John Cena and Roman Reigns is another indication that 'The Champ' may be taking a turn for the dark side

by Prityush Haldar News 02 Jan 2017, 00:51 IST

Roman Reigns and John Cena may be heading for a collision course this year

What’s the story?

There is a Twitter war building up between two top WWE Superstars. John Cena and Roman Reigns have pitted themselves against each other on social media. After Reigns had a good laugh on social media about Owens’ royalty checks, John Cena responded with a rather serious tweet letting the WWE Universe know that merch checks were beneath him.

Calling out Roman, Cena mentioned that he was at Georgia Tech which used to be the ‘Big Dog’s’ stomping grounds back in the day. Roman attended Georgia Tech and also played football for the Yellowjackets.

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

The United States Champion was quick to retaliate as he called Cena a guest in his house. Reigns took a jab at Cena when he pointed out that Cena had no idea of the banter that was going on between the two RAW superstars and asked him to stick to lifting weights.

In case you didn’t know...

This past week has been an eventful one with Kevin Owens running his mouth on a number of house shows. In a recently released video, Kevin Owens is shown to be in a brutal war of words with a fan where he mentioned that he earns more in a week than most people do in a year.

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

There was a humorous tinge to the banter as Roman Reigns could hardly control his laughter.

Reigns later took to Twitter to express his opinion on the matter.

I was laughing, at KO's merch check!! I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

The heart of the matter

Since his return to the WWE last week, John Cena looks like a different man altogether. His promo on SmackDown Live illustrated the fact that he means business. And he wasn’t joking when he said that he had a point to prove to the WWE Universe.

Cena also commented on Talking Smack that equalling Ric Flair’s record was no longer on his mind. All he wanted to do was prove to the WWE Universe that he still had it in him to be the ‘Face that Runs the Place.’ Cena had an air of determination about him when he mentioned that he was no longer at the top of the mountain in the WWE. People like AJ Styles and Roman Reigns have taken that away from him.

What’s next?

Cena is well aware of the fact that he is widely followed on social media, and him calling out a top WWE superstar is suggestive of some big plans this year. Vince has played all his cards to make the WWE Universe cheer Roman Reigns and a conflict with Cena may be his last hand. As of now, Cena will go to the Royal Rumble to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship while Roman Reigns will take on Kevin Owens yet again in a rematch of their Roadblock: End of the Line encounter.

Sportskeeda’s take

While this exchange does not necessarily ensure a heel turn for either of the superstars, it points to the more edgy content WWE has moved towards in recent months. Cena’s body language has been different since his return, and he looks to be shedding the squeaky clean persona that has been his characteristic for a decade. Is this the beginning of a slow turn to the dark side for Cena or is it just another dimension being to his gimmick to keep him relevant in the rapidly changing WWE landscape.

