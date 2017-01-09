WWE Rumors : John Cena hints about Kenny Omega's WWE debut?

The Cleaner may debut at Royal Rumble 2017

Omega won the G-1 Climax tournament in 2016

What’s the story?

The 15-time World Champion John Cena recently posted an image of Kenny Omega on his Instagram account. Omega went on a battle with the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 but felt short to win the gold. That contest became one of the best wrestling matches in history and earned a unique 6-star rating out of 5 stars from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

In case you didn’t know

After losing his shot at the IWGP Heavyweight title, Omega tweeted that he may consider leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling to “reassess his future”. The wrestling promotion may be different but his goal will remain the same, that is to win the top prize of the company. Omega tweeted that his “schedule is cleared and I’m weighing all options”, thereby hinting a potential run in the American promotions, possibly WWE.

In this regard, it must be noted that Omega has often commented that he doesn’t need to be a part of WWE to be considered as one of the best wrestlers in the world. Instead, he would like to dominate NJPW and become the IWGP Heavyweight Champion one day.

Heart of the matter

AJ Styles left NJPW last year after losing IWGP Intercontinental Championship match to Shinsuke Nakamura at Wrestle Kingdom 10. This generated rumors regarding the debut of Styles in WWE. Days before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, John Cena posted an image of the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion on his Instagram account, in response to which, Styles posted an image of Cena on his account as well.

At the pay-per-view, Styles debuted in the Royal Rumble match, which was for Roman Reigns’s WWE Championship. That debut of Styles made many wrestling fans believe that Cena had prior knowledge of Styles’ signing with WWE and the two were actually teasing about the debut of the Phenomenal One. Hence, the recent post of Cena may be an indirect indication of Kenny Omega’s WWE debut, which may be at this year’s Royal Rumble match.

What’s next?

Omega is still under the contract of NJPW and serves as the leader of Bullet Club, which now involves the former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Nonetheless, Royal Rumble is still four weeks away and anything can happen in this pro-wrestling industry.

Sportskeeda’s take

Cena’s social media accounts are stacked with cryptic images, which often made people question about the genuineness of the account. He might have posted Omega’s image to create a buzz among the wrestling fans like he did post about Styles. Maybe the Franchise Boy wants the fan to believe that Omega will be making his WWE debut very soon.

Although it will be incredible to witness Omega perform under the WWE banner but at this stage, he must remain a part of NJPW. After that 6-star rated match with Kazuchika Okada, it will be great to see them battle once again and this time he should win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.