WWE Rumors: John Cena may restart his feud with AJ Styles on his return to SmackDown Live

by Prityush Haldar News 27 Dec 2016, 15:13 IST

The AJ Styles and John Cena rivalry is one of the many rivalries that was the highlight of WWE this year

John Cena’s return to in-ring action happens to coincide with AJ Styles’ title defence in a Triple Threat match against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin. There is plenty of speculation that suggests that Cena could be targeting Styles once he returns to SmackDown Live after a two-month hiatus from in-ring action.

Wrestlinginc.com reported that at a house show in the Madison Square Garden in New York, John Cena got the loudest pop of the night.

This response could make WWE creative feel that returning Cena to the main event scene is the right move for everyone involved. He was booked in a Triple Threat match against Dean Ambrose and WWE Champion AJ Styles for the Championship.

Styles managed to get the pin on Ambrose after some persistent chair shots on ‘The Lunatic Fringe’. AJ would then go on to attack Cena after the match but Ambrose came to the rescue and hit Styles with the Dirty Deeds and left.

Cena and Styles were then caught in a tug of war with the WWE Championship and Cena settled all doubts with an Attitude Adjustment on AJ Styles to close the show.

2016 might very well be the best year of his wrestling career for AJ Styles. After his debut at the Royal Rumble, AJ went on to cement himself as one of the biggest stars on the WWE roster in a very short span of time.

He did not have one bad match and he even brought out the best of Roman Reigns during their clashes for the WWE Heavyweight Championship (as it was called then).

The Cena-Styles rivalry will go down as one of the best rivalries of 2016 and it helped AJ Styles establish his legacy in the WWE. Cena and Styles were face-to-face for the first time in one-on-one action at Money in The Bank. Styles picked up the victory that night with a little help from the Club, Gallows and Anderson.

Cena had his share of retribution when he pinned Styles in a tag team match at Battleground, where the team of Enzo and Cass and John Cena were booked against the Club led by AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One, however, had the last laugh when he beat Cena clean in the middle of the ring at SummerSlam.

In fact, their match at SummerSlam is a match of the year contender. Thus, Cena might look for redemption by taking a shot at AJ Styles.

WWE released a vignette last week hyping the return of John Cena.

