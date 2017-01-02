WWE Rumors: John Cena to win the WWE World Championship at the Royal Rumble

Cena to topple Styles at the Royal Rumble?

Cena to be World Champion by the end of January?

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, if John Cena is to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, then it is very likely that Cena will win the WWE World Championship from AJ Styles at Royal Rumble.

While Meltzer discussed the matches set for Mania with his co-host Bryan Alvarez he stated that matches such as Triple H vs. Seth Rollins and Big Show vs. Shaq, are almost done for the event.

In case you didn’t know...

After appearing last at No Mercy in October, John Cena made his much-awaited return last week on SmackDown Live. In the main event of that show, AJ Styles successfully defended his WWE World Championship against Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler in a Triple Threat match.

Cena in his promo announced that he would face the winner of the Triple Threat Match at the Royal Rumble for the World Title.

The heart of the matter

Before Cena made his return to the WWE, rumours surfaced that Cena might start working a programme with The Undertaker upon his return. Reports from various sources stated that WWE was also working towards a John Cena-Undertaker programme. But, it now seems that they're making their way towards this programme by taking a different route.

What’s next?

So, if what Meltzer says turns out to be true, then Cena will win the title from Styles at The Royal Rumble, and then work a programme with The Undertaker, concluding at WrestleMania. After that, it will be interesting to see the path WWE takes with Cena.

Sportskeeda’s Take

For us, the only viable conclusion to the Taker-Cena storyline seems to be with Cena coming out as the winner, not as a babyface, but as a heel. However, we very much doubt, WWE would turn its most bankable and family-friendly star into a villain.

The video below shows John Cena making his return on SmackDown LIVE:

The video below shows John Cena face-off against AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose at No Mercy for the WWE World Championship:

