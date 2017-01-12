WWE Rumors: John Cena vs The Undertaker pulled from Wrestlemania 33?

A potential change in Wrestlemania plans for John Cena and The Undertaker.

Has Vince McMahon changed his mind about John Cena vs The Undertaker?

What’s the story?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon has changed his mind about the John Cena vs Undertaker match that had been planned for Wrestlemania 33 as one of the headline attractions. The WON reports that Vince McMahon was sweet on the Cena-Undertaker match until about a week ago when he changed his mind. The reason behind Vince’s change of heart isn’t clear but it does look like WWE are steering away from a potential Cena vs Undertaker dream match.

In case you didn’t know

John Cena vs The Undertaker was originally planned for Wrestlemania 32 last April but had to be shelved after John Cena’s injury. Rumours heading into Wrestlemania 33 suggested that Cena vs Undertaker would definitely be taking place in Orlando this April and it could even be a Title vs Career match if Cena went into the match as WWE World Champion and if ‘Taker decides to retire this year.

The heart of the matter

WWE are planning to stack the Wrestlemania card with a number of main-event level matches. They already have Goldberg vs Lesnar, Rollins vs Triple H and Big Show vs Shaq lined up. With Chris Jericho leaving WWE, probably after ‘Mania, an Owens vs Jericho match for the US title is also a possibility. However, Cena vs Taker would be bigger than any of the aforementioned matches which makes the apparent decision to shelve it even more baffling. It seems even more ludicrous when you factor in the possibility of ‘Taker retiring after this year’s Wrestlemania.

What’s next?

WWE teased a potential match between Undertaker and Braun Strowman this week on Raw. With ‘Taker announcing that he’s taking part in the Rumble, the seeds for that match may be sowed in the Royal Rumble match itself with Strowman potentially eliminating Undertaker or vice-versa.

Sportskeeda’s take

John Cena vs Undertaker is probably the biggest match the WWE could have done at this year’s Wrestlemania. The decision to shelve it for a Strowman vs Undertaker match is ridiculous. With Undertaker edging closer to retirement, we could look back at this as a huge missed opportunity.

