WWE Rumours : John Cena vs Undertaker match still being discussed

Fans want this match to headline WrestleMania 33

The rumoured bout between The Undertaker and John Cena is probably the most talked match ahead of WrestleMania 33. There is speculation that this could Undertaker’s last match which makes the audience even more emotionally invested in this mega match.

However, some recent rumours suggested that Cena was not happy about WWE giving the stage to part-timers, due to which his match with Taker was said to be in jeopardy. However, if the latest reports from cagesideseats are to be believed, that is not the case.

According to them, a possible match between John Cena and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 is still in talks within the company.

While the site does not clearly state that the match is a done deal, given the fact that John will be making his return this week on SmackDown as opposed to the rumours of him not returning anytime soon, this mega-bout still looks very much possible. You can watch the promo for John Cena’s return on SmackDown below:

Since Raw is expected to have Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar as its main event for WrestleMania, it's blue brand counterpart will also need a main-event of equal stakes. So the chances are that the officials will be pushing for the Cena-Taker clash as the headlining bout of Smackdown going into WrestleMania rather than any other fight.

There are a number of rumours on how WWE will pull this off.

Some suggest that AJ Styles could lose his WWE Championship to The Undertaker at Royal Rumble and Cena could win the 30 man battle Royal at the same event, setting up the match between the two on the ‘Grandest stage of them all’.

Other rumours suggest that Cena will defeat AJ Styles at Rumble and become a 16-time world champion in the process. Later The Phenom will challenge him for a fight at Mania with the stipulation that the match will be for Cena's title vs The Dead Man's career.

What really happens and if this match really takes place will only be revealed when the time for WrestleMania comes around, but for now, the fans are hoping that they would get to see these wrestling legends battling each other once more for one last time.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com