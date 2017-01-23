WWE Rumors: Kenny Omega reveals his Royal Rumble entrance number?

Omega hints at a Rumble appearance.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 23 Jan 2017, 12:51 IST

Will he show up at Royal Rumble?

What's the story?

According to GiveMeSport, a fan recently posted a photo of Kenny Omega’s autograph on Instagram, wherein the Japanese star might have indicated at a Royal Rumble appearance along with his entrance number by writing ‘#30’ above his signature:

#kennyomega ultimate troll or prophet? A photo posted by Brian (@grinningmasque) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:54pm PST

In case you didn't know...

Following his loss at Wrestle Kindom 11, Omega revealed that he would be stepping away from Japan to reassess his future. While it's widely believed to be a part of a storyline, fans have still been speculating which way the former NJPW star could be headed next.

Many believe that he could show up at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV as a surprise entrant. These rumours picked up steam after John Cena posted a photo of Kenny from his official Instagram account a few days ago.

Since then the WWE Superstar has made a number of cryptic posts, all related to the Bullet Club Leader which has only made the rumours of Omega coming to WWE stronger.

Also read: John Cena continues to troll the fans on Instagram about Kenny Omega

The heart of the matter

The number 30 on the autograph has given fans a new reason to believe that Omega will participate in the upcoming WWE PPV. Many believe that the former IWGP Intercontinental Champion is hinting that he would be the final participant in the upcoming Battle Royal.

What's next?

Despite reports of the Bullet Club member being signed with NJPW for at least a year, fans hope that they would get to see him at the upcoming event. However, it's also quite likely that Omega might just be trolling fans with the hint.

Sportskeeda's take

Royal Rumble has always been known for its surprise entrances. Given the fact that WWE is doing everything it can to make this year's Rumble a memorable one, anything looks possible at the moment.

While fans would be ecstatic if Omega gets a spot at Rumble, we shall find out only on January 29th.

