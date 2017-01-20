WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle could be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match

Fervent speculations over a Royal Rumble appearance by Kurt Angle.

by Prityush Haldar News 20 Jan 2017, 16:59 IST

Kurt Angle will lead the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle’s upcoming induction into the Hall of Fame has sparked rumours of a return sometime this year. Cagesideseats.com reported that there is a possibility that the Olympic gold medallist may be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

In case you didn’t know...

This past week, news broke out on ESPN that Kurt Angle would be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017. The news was later confirmed by WWE on Monday Night RAW. A video package highlighting the best moments of Kurt’s career was aired on RAW to commemorate the news of his induction into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

After Goldberg’s successful return last year, Kurt Angle’s name has been doing the rounds for a while now. The Hall of Fame induction comes as a welcome news for WWE fans who have not seen Kurt inside a WWE ring for the past 11 years.

Adding Kurt to the Royal Rumble match would be a big deal given that it is the 30th edition of the event. Some of the biggest names in the industry such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Undertaker have been confirmed for the event.

Joining them will be RAW and SmackDown superstars such as Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, The New Day, Baron Corbin, and Dean Ambrose.

What’s next?

In a recent interview with ESPN, Angle said that he would love to work in WWE again. There are already some rumours that Rusev will be Angle’s first opponent when he eventually returns to the company for one last run.

Sportskeeda's take

For a while now, WWE has promoted this upcoming Royal Rumble as the biggest Rumble of all time. They are also looking to set the attendance record for the event by selling out the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. Angle’s presence at the event will not only help this cause but also lend more star power to the already glittering Royal Rumble card.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com