WWE Rumors: Further proof that Kyle O'Reilly could be WWE bound

It's become more likely that a former Ring of Honor World Champion will have a new address soon.

by Jeremy Bennett News 11 Jan 2017, 22:50 IST

Kyle O’Reilly is all but officially gone from Ring Of Honor at this point

What’s the story?

According to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, from Ring Of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Kyle O’Reilly has been removed from the roster on the company’s website. A definite sign that he is on the way out. They have also pulled O’Reilly from this weekend’s television taping.

In case you didn’t know...

Kyle O’Reilly won the Ring Of Honor World Heavyweight Championship from Adam Cole at Final Battle this past December, which was his first world title win of his career. He promptly dropped the title back to Cole at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s biggest show of the year Wrestle Kingdom 11 last week.

The heart of the matter...

A lot of wrestlers’ contracts have expired at the same time within Ring Of Honor to start the new year. They have already re-signed key talents such as Jay Lethal and The Young Bucks to multi-year deals. While Ring Of Honor has done a good job at retaining most of their talent, it is hard to retain everyone.

What’s next?

Ring Of Honor wouldn’t have removed Kyle O’Reilly from their roster if NJPW would have been the next destination for the talented wrestler. While Impact Wrestling is a possible destination, there have been many rumors as of late that have mentioned O’Reilly’s possible WWE debut. We should know more about the same later this month.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Kyle O’Reilly is one hell of a talent and can be compared to the likes of Daniel Bryan. If he heads to the WWE, I think the NXT route is more beneficial than 205 Live at this point. He’s a former world champion that can compete in the main event at NXT for a couple of years before making the main roster.

If he is booked correctly, and in the vein of Daniel Bryan, he will quickly get over with the WWE Universe.

