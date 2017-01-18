WWE Rumors: Michael Cole doesn't want to be on TV anymore

The WWE veteran's career as a colour commentator may soon come to an end.

Many would be happy with this development

What’s the story?

According to reports from PWInsider, veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole has shown great interest in transitioning into a backstage role, subsequently ending his long run as the leading commentator of the WWE.

The reports state that Cole is more inclined towards the backstage duties he’s been given, that include some production work and the grooming of fresh announcing talents such as Nigel McGuinness and the rest.

In case you didn’t know...

Having started off his career as a journalist who covered the Yugoslavian civil war and the 1996 presidential elections, Cole joined the WWE in 1997 as a backstage interviewer. He began his announcing career on SmackDown in 1999 alongside Jerry Lawler and Taz.

He called practically called every match on SmackDown for ten consecutive years before he was drafted to RAW in 2008. He even faced Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler at WrestleMania 27, in a match and feud that the more we avoid delving into, the better.

Cole currently occupies the announcer’s desk on RAW and is the most experienced from the lot. On a not so pleasant side note for Cole, he was voted as the worst announced for 2009 and consecutively from 2009-2012.

The heart of the matter

Michael Cole has been a faithful servant of Vince McMahon and his desire to give up announcing responsibilities for a much more lucrative backstage role makes complete sense. While there is no word on when Cole would end his long stint as a colour commentator, backstage talk on his TV future are growing by the day.

With WWE signing up Nigel McGuinness, WWE already has a replacement on standby and having Cole train him for the job is a sensible move.

What’s next?

If there’s indeed any merit to the rumours then WWE could make have him hang on until WrestleMania and introduce a suitable replacement after it’s done and dusted. WrestleMania is the biggest PPV on WWE’s calendar year and having it without Cole wouldn’t be a good decision, despite the botch-prone calling of the veteran.

Sportskeeda’s take

It’s no secret that the fans have long been frustrated with Cole’s job ever since he moved to RAW. Cole makes it a point to screw-up the names of the superstars and the moves they do on every single episode.

Thus it’s best he calls it quits on his commentary career and begins the next phase in his WWE story as a backstage contributor.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com