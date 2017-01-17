WWE Rumors: Mickey James set to return on SmackDown Live tonight

5-time WWE Women's Champion Mickey James could debut tonight.

Former WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James is set to return to WWE’s main roster

What’s the story?

PWInsider is reporting that former 5-time WWE Women’s Champion Mickie James is set to return to WWE’s main roster on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live. As we reported earlier, James underwent WWE physicals late last year with the view to signing on a full-time deal, following her match against Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

In case you didn’t know

Mickie James made her WWE debut way back in 2005 when she debuted as Trish Stratus’ stalker. She went on to become on of WWE’s top female stars of the Ruthless Aggression Era, racking up 5 WWE Women’s Championships before her unsavoury departure in 2010. The reason behind her departure was reportedly an affair with John Cena gone wrong. Cena and James were seen in backstage vignettes together on episodes of Raw in 2008. The sexual tension between them was palpable as the two of them kissed on-screen with Cena even mentioning James’ underwear. The duo allegedly just had a short affair. It has been speculated that Cena politicked to get James, one of the top women in the company at the time, fired after the affair was over. WWE complied with Cena’s wishes.

The heart of the matter

Mickie James is set to debut on SmackDown tonight which will come as a huge boost to SmackDown Live’s women’s roster which is paper thin. Her signing will also provide the blue brand with another top-level female Superstar and it is expected that James will enter the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship scene immediately. She will also, most probably, be unveiled as the woman behind the La Luchadoras.

What’s next?

It is still unclear whether Mickie James will debut on SmackDown as a face or a heel but it is clear that she will be in the main event picture. It is also almost certain that she will be revealed as the person behind the La Luchadora appearances.

Sportskeeda’s take

Mickie James showed us that she hasn’t lost a step at NXT TakeOver: Toronto and her return to WWE will be welcomed by fans. James is not just a very good wrestler but she’s also excellent on the mic and she will act as a glue for SmackDown’s women’s division. Expect James to get thrust into the SmackDown Women’s Championship scene right away and she will definitely be champion before 2017 ends.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com