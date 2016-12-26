WWE Rumors: Mickie James to move to move to SmackDown Live!

Mickie James will return to SmackDown very soon from the look of things

Recently we reported that Mickie James has signed a contract with the WWE and will be moving to the main roster soon. And if rumors are to be believed, Mickie James will indeed move to the main roster as soon as the next month.

Mickie James recently returned to WWE and fought Asuka for NXT Women’s Championship in what was touted as a one-off appearance. Though Mickie lost the match, she proved to both WWE and the WWE Universe that she can still hang around in the ring with the best of this generation’s female wrestlers.

With her one-off appearance garnering more hype than the one WWE expected, WWE made the decision to re-hire Mickie James. It was reported that they were looking to hire Mickie for NXT as there are very few established wrestlers in the roster after the mass exodus of wrestlers during the draft.

But, now there are rumors surrounding the former WWE Women’s Champion that she will be moved to the main roster. Cagesideseats reports that Mickie will indeed be moved to the main roster on SmackDown Live! to give the women’s division there a big boost. The move is expected to happen in early 2017, most probably before Royal Rumble.

Though the SmackDown Live!’s women’s division has garnered the acclaim of the WWE Universe, for the use of underutilized talents on the roster as opposed to Raw’s approach, the division still needs a huge star power to boost it. WWE is expecting that James will be able to provide what Charlotte and Sasha Banks have been providing for Raw in the last few months.

Regardless of their intent, it will be good to have Mickie James. Her inherent charisma and extraordinary in-ring abilities will surely garner much fan attention to the blue brand which has been having problems because of the lack of star power.