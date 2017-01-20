WWE Rumors: New United States and Intercontinental Championships coming soon

The company wants fresh designs that it owns the rights to.

by Simon Cotton News 20 Jan 2017, 19:33 IST

The only titles that don’t look similar to each other

What’s the story?

All Wrestling News reports that the WWE will be introducing new designs for both the United States and Intercontinental Championships. Many fans believe that this will occur in connection to the segment with Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose asking SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon for a new belt.

Reddit user, dvizzle, also known as Da Belt Guy, first reported the rumour and said that the reason for this is that the company wants fresh designs, which it owns the rights to.

In case you didn’t know...

The Intercontinental Championship of the WWE has been with the company since 1979 when wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson won the Championship. Since that time, the Intercontinental Championship has had more than ten different designs with the latest one in 2011 when former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes retired the belt from the Ruthless Aggression and brought back a design similar to the belt of 1986.

The United States Championship was originally a product of WCW but was brought back in 2003 as a secondary Championship for the SmackDown brand. Between WCW and WWE, there have only been four re-designs of the United States Championship; the latest happened when the WWE abandoned John Cena’s spinner US Championship.

The heart of the matter

Belt Fan Dan on twitter sent out the tweet regarding informing fans of the new Championship belt designs that are on the horizon.

New WWE IC and US title designs coming from Overseas. Not getting my hopes up. Gotta sell them replicas! — BeltFanDan (@BeltFanDan) January 19, 2017

Belt Fan Dan who also goes by the moniker Da Belt Guy works for BeltTalk.com and is usually very reliable when it comes to Championship belt information. Many fans have voiced their complaints about some of the designs of current Championships already.

The WWE introduced several new/and or redesigned championships and faced a lot of backlash for most decisions. Redesigning the titles without getting fan input could lead to further outrage from fans.

What’s next?

This is only a rumour so the next few weeks will be a very telling sign as to whether the WWE will be getting new belts. If this angle continues to build up on SmackDown over the next few weeks, then a redesign for both belts will likely ensue with SmackDown taking the initiative and Raw claiming they can do it better.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If the designs are what everybody thinks they will be, then the WWE will likely experience backlash from the fans, if the titles look similar to the design of the WWE Championship.

Of all the titles the WWE has now, the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championships were the only ones left that looked like completely different from the rest of the titles on the show. Replacing the championships with belts in a similar frame of the WWE Championship wouldn’t accomplish anything.

