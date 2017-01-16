WWE Rumors: Officials planning Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles for Wrestlemania

Royal Rumble could be the perfect place to kickstart this feud.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 16 Jan 2017, 15:34 IST

Shane is said to be definite to face a SmackDown star at Mania

What's the story?

Shane McMahon put on a great match against the Undertaker last year at WrestleMania. And if the reports from Cagesideseats are to be believed, he could be a part of a phenomenal match at this year's ‘Mania as well.

According to the latest rumour roundup from the site, Shane will definitely have a spot on the card of the upcoming PPV. Regarding his possible opponent it has been said that the officials are considering a match between AJ Styles and Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon faced the Undertaker at Wrestlemania 32 in a Hell In A Cell match. After a very physical bout, which included Shane jumping from the top of the cage through the announcer's table, Undertaker came out victorious after he gave Shane a tombstone followed by a three count. You can watch the highlights of their match below:

The heart of the matter

After last year's Summerslam, there were rumours of Shane McMahon facing Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33. Although that match was nixed after the return of Goldberg, Shane is still a star big enough to be given a spot in the card of the Grand Event.

What's next?

If officials are really planning a match between the two SmackDown stars, they have a fantastic opportunity to kick off this feud at the Royal Rumble.

The fact that John Cena did not take part in any Number 1 contender's match and was given a ticket straight to Rumble, could easily be the breaking point for Styles if he does loses his Championship at PPV later this month.

It can lead to Styles blaming Daniel Bryan and Shane'O'Mac for his loss, which can result in a match between the SmackDown Commissioner and the current WWE Champion at WrestleMania.

Although it's worth noticing that this match has not been finalised just yet, so the SmackDown Commissioner could still end up facing a different SmackDown star at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Sportskeeda's take

Shane McMaon is a wrestler who does not care about limits while performing in the ring. So regardless of his opponent, it's almost guaranteed that he will produce another great match at the upcoming ‘Mania. Still, it will be interesting to see which opponent WWE chooses for him and how the story which will lead to their match, unfolds.

