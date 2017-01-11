WWE Rumors: Paige not expected to be back by WrestleMania, a return by summer is more realistic

Updated information has just been released on when we can expect Paige back in the WWE.

by Jeremy Bennett News 11 Jan 2017, 16:43 IST

Paige has been out of action since June with a neck injury.

A new report from PWInsider states that WWE women’s Superstar Paige will not be back in the ring in time for WrestleMania 33 in Orlando this year. The report suggests that a more realistic timetable would around the summer of 2017.

Paige has not wrestled in a WWE ring since June of last year but was drafted to Monday Night Raw in the brand split draft the following month. She is also on her last strike for the Wellness Policy after being suspended for violations last August and again in October.

Paige had neck surgery just a few months ago in September and is not quite ready to take bumps in the ring yet. You can follow the early stages of her diagnosis currently on E! Network’s Total Divas. The previews show her getting a CAT scan for the initial diagnosis.

Right now there is not much on the horizon for Paige except for continued rehab and following doctors orders. It took Nikki Bella ten months to return from her neck surgery, so Paige just has to be patient.

Nikki began training in June and made her return in August, so you can expect Paige to return about two months after she resumes training as long as there are no setbacks.

Neck injuries in the sport of professional wrestling are nothing to take lightly. This particular kind of injury has ended the careers of some all-time greats like Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin; while nearly ending the career of Nikki Bella.

Paige is one of the greats in the women’s division, and to rush her back is a huge risk. She’s only 24 years old and has a lot of wrestling left.

