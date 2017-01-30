WWE Rumors: Reason there was no Triple H - Seth Rollins angle at Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins did not appear in the Royal Rumble, and for good reason.

The catalyst towards the long-awaited angle was not at the Royal Rumble

What’s the story?

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, there were no plans for a Seth Rollins-Triple H angle at Royal Rumble. The reason behind this was that WWE wanted to create buzz about NXT Takeover and also get a higher rating for RAW.

In case you didn’t know...

On RAW, there is set to be a segment where Seth Rollins and Stephanie McMahon will meet face-to-face. This will definitely be to further the storyline. Whether Triple H will appear is still not known.

Seth Rollins made an unexpected appearance at NXT Takeover: San Antonio which was one night before WrestleMania. He barged in to call out Triple H, who had turned on him back in August last year. He finally got The Game to come out, but Triple H ended up calling out security to eject Rollins from the building.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins turned face when Triple H turned on him. However, his character has not had the effect that a freshly turned babyface should usually have. This is primarily because Triple H has been completely absent from WWE television since then.

This has watered down the effect of Rollins’ face turn, and he has only been feuding with Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho since.

It was abundantly clear when the Game was absent from WWE television that the plan is to have Seth Rollins face Triple H at WrestleMania 33. Now that Football season is over and the road to WrestleMania has officially begun, the feud can finally kickstart. Seth Rollins invading NXT Takeover was the first sign of that.

What’s next?

Triple H may or may not make an appearance on the next episode of Monday night Raw, but the segment involving Rollins and Stephanie will surely further the storyline. It is only a matter of time before The Game finally makes his return to WWE television.

Sportskeeda’s take

While WWE cannot be fully blamed for not bringing out Triple H earlier, it has certainly watered down Seth Rollins and his character. However, it is not necessarily irreparable damage. Seth Rollins cut the best promo since he turned face at NXT Takeover and showed how truly capable he is of being a convincing face.

WWE truly missed a huge opportunity when they brought back Seth Rollins from injury as a heel. Rollins was red hot and the crowd was firmly behind him. But it’s the past, and looking ahead, he can truly shine as a babyface once The Game returns.

