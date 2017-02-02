WWE Rumors: Reason why WWE is booking The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

A very important man in the company has his heart set on booking this match.

by Harald Math News 02 Feb 2017, 14:57 IST

The fight for the yard is on.

What’s the story?

Events at the 2017 WWE Royal Rumble suggest that The Undertaker and Roman Reigns will be colliding at WrestleMania 33, and Ringsidenews.com has now reported a possible reason for this feud. According to the site, the match is a must-do for none other than Vince McMahon.

Reportedly, this is a match that Vince has been eager to put on for a while and may well not get another chance to do so.

With each passing year, the number of matches in ‘Taker’s future reduces, and The Phenom is rumoured to need hip replacement surgery sooner rather than later. The decision to go with Reigns as ‘Taker’s WrestleMania opponent for 2017 may well be born out of a fear that this is the Deadman’s last ‘Mania.

In case you didn’t know...

The original rumour for WrestleMania had Undertaker going up against John Cena, arguably the biggest money match left on the table for the WWE. Over time news broke that Vince McMahon had soured on the match somewhat, and a number of other opponents for ‘Taker began to take shape, from AJ Styles to Goldberg all the way to Finn Balor.

Reigns was another name mentioned, and when The Big Dog eliminated The Phenom from the Royal Rumble, WWE’s plans became clear.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker has wrestled in more WrestleMania matches than anyone else in history, a record that quite frankly will never be broken, but time waits for no man and the days of The Deadman may well be numbered. Fans were clamouring for a ‘Taker/Cena match at the Show of Shows, but once again it would seem as though the fans are going to be let down somewhat.

Roman Reigns is the future and present of the company whether sections of the fanbase like it or not, and as such the ‘Mania match with ‘Taker makes sense. Watch the moment that Reigns eliminated ‘Taker in the Royal Rumble.

What’s next?

WWE has two months to put together a credible story for Roman Reigns and The Undertaker to tell at WrestleMania 33, and whilst the match seems like a lock at this point, there still remains one major question; will Roman Reigns turn heel in the process? In truth, he may not need to, as he will be positioned as the bad guy regardless of what happens.

Sportskeeda’s take

We are caught in two minds about the prospect of a ‘Taker/Reigns match at WrestleMania. On one hand, it seems like another opportunity handed to Reigns that would be better used elsewhere.

The optimists in us think that Reigns has proven himself to be an elite big match performer, and this could prove to be yet another incredible match in The Undertaker’s legendary WrestleMania catalogue.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com