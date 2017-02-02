WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins talk during injury segment

It seems as if there's more than meets the eye with the Samoa Joe & Seth Rollins injury ordeal.

Joe and Rollins appear to have had a conversation on Monday Night Raw

What's the story?

As discovered by Reddit user /u/OwenRey, it appears as if Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins had a short conversation during their main event segment on Raw. The news comes just a few hours after WWE announced that Rollins had re-injured his knee during the altercation, with fans all over the world speculating over whether it was a real incident or not.

In case you didn't know

Back at a house show in November 2015, Seth Rollins tore the ACL, MCL and medial meniscus in his knee. He's been back in action ever since the summer, however on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw, he seems to have legitimately re-injured the knee during a scripted attack by former NXT champion Samoa Joe.

Heart of the matter

In the video that you can see in the embedded tweet, Joe is supposedly saying "Are you okay?" to Seth before the former WWE Champion responds with "I hope so". Many fans are suggesting that they can't actually hear either man say these things, but you can clearly see the movement of Rollins' mouth which suggests that it did in fact happen.

What's next?

If this is all indeed legit and Rollins is injured, then it throws a major spanner into the works as far as WrestleMania 33 is concerned. The big rumoured match up for a long time now has been Triple H vs Seth Rollins, meaning that The Game will have to find himself a new opponent if The Architect is indeed sidelined for another few months.

Sportskeeda's take

We were initially sceptical about the video, but when you look closer it pretty much confirms that Rollins does indeed respond to something Joe says. It's a heartbreaking turn of events for Seth when you consider that he also missed WrestleMania 32, but WWE will have to move on from this as quickly as possible if he cannot compete at the showcase of the immortals.

The one silver lining in this would be that WWE would have two golden feuds on their hands with HHH-Rollins and Rollins-Joe when he returns, but right now that's the furthest thing from anyone's mind.