WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe getting a big match at WrestleMania

It is speculated that Joe is slated for a big push in the main roster.

by Prityush Haldar News 12 Jan 2017, 12:52 IST

Samoa Joe became the first ever two-time NXT Champion at NXT TakeOver: Toronto

What’s the story?

There are rumours that NXT Superstar Samoa Joe will be called up to the main roster for a top match at WrestleMania 33. Wrestling Observer Newsletter ran a piece suggesting that Samoa Joe is slated for a big push in the main roster culminating in a big match at WrestleMania.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe managed to become the first ever two-time NXT Champion when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: Toronto last year. However, his title reign was short lived as Nakamura won it back after 14 days.

The heart of the matter

There have been rampant rumours for weeks now that Samoa Joe could be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. WWE icons such as Paul Heyman and JBL also announced that they would be happy to see Joe in the Royal Rumble.

There are no concrete plans for Joe’s debut on the main roster yet nor is there any information about the brand for which he will compete. But there is a high probability that Samoa Joe will be one of the entrants in the Royal Rumble match.

What’s next?

Several top stars such as Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and the Undertaker have been confirmed for the Royal Rumble match. If Samoa Joe were to enter the match, then he would have the opportunity to rub shoulders with these behemoths.

Samoa Joe has been moved away from the main event picture in NXT. With Bobby Roode challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for the title at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, it looks like Samoa Joe will not be in the mix for too many NXT event in the near future.

Sportskeeda's Take

Joe has had one of the best runs in NXT with some amazing feuds with the likes of Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura. He recently lost a steel cage match against Nakamura at a live event in Australia. Joe has done every possible thing in NXT and now is a time as good as any to bring him up to the main roster.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com