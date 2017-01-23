WWE Rumors: Samoa Joe will be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match

Could we see 'The Samoan Submission Machine' in the Battle Royale?

by Prityush Haldar News 23 Jan 2017, 13:46 IST

Samoa Joe may be heading into the main roster

What’s the story?

We are less than a week away from the Royal Rumble, and rumours of Samoa Joe returning are running wild. Cagesideseats.com now reports that NXT Superstar Samoa Joe is going to be a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe is a two-time NXT Champion and recently ended an intense feud with current NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. He has been involved in many rivalries down at NXT and is also the first two-time NXT Champion in history.

The heart of the matter

On the premier episode of Bring it to the Table, WWE legends JBL and Paul Heyman discussed the probability of Joe entering the Royal Rumble. Both were very sure of the fact that it was time for Samoa Joe to move to the main roster and make his presence felt in the company.

Since then, Samoa Joe has been touted as a dark horse to win the Royal Rumble match, which will also feature the likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and Braun Strowman.

In a recent report by Inquisitr.com, Samoa Joe is an odds-on favourite to eliminate the Undertaker at the Royal Rumble. Some rumours suggest that WWE may be planning a clash between The Undertaker and Samoa Joe at WrestleMania 33.

What’s next?

The rumours have led to bookers and odds makers enlisting Samoa Joe as one of the biggest favourites heading into the 30th edition of the Royal Rumble. Although Joe has not been announced as an official entrant in the Royal Rumble match, several reports claim that he will fill up one of the surprise entrant spots.

Sportskeeda's take

Samoa Joe has been at NXT for a long time now, and this seems as good a time as any to debut him in the main roster. With Booby Roode moving into the title picture at NXT, Samoa Joe can focus his attention on the main roster.

Joe has himself claimed on numerous occasions that he would like to take on main roster giants such as the Undertaker or Brock Lesnar. The landscape in the WWE is interestingly shaped at the moment, and Samoa Joe’s debut at the Royal Rumble could set up another big match at WrestleMania 33.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com