WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins' WrestleMania status may get revealed tonight on Raw

Will the architect make it to the grandest stage of them all?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 06 Feb 2017, 12:26 IST

It would be really unfortunate if he misses WrestleMania this year as well

What's the story?

If the latest reports from wrestlingnews.co are to be believed, we may get an update on Seth Rollins' status for WrestleMania 33 as soon as tonight, during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

As noted by the site, WWE has been very quiet about Rollins' situation till now, but an update on his condition is expected on Raw tonight. Rolins' former mentor, Triple H is also being teased to appear at the show.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H made his much-anticipated return on Raw last week and called out Seth Rollins during the final segment of the show, in response to his run-in during NXT Takeover: San Antonio two nights prior.

However, Seth was not able to make it to the ring to confront his former mentor and he was attacked by a debuting Samoa Joe during his entrance. The segment ended with Joe standing tall in the ring after assaulting the former World Champion.

Later it was revealed that the attack by Joe had caused Rollins to injure the same knee again, which forced him to stay out of action for about six months back in early 2016 due to which he also missed Wrestlemania 32.

The heart of the matter

When the details of Rollins' injury first came out, it was estimated that he would be out of action somewhere from 6 to 8 weeks. This means that he may or may not miss WrestleMania this year depending on the severity of his injury.

What's next?

The update we are expecting to receive this week on Raw will be crucial in revealing Seth's status for WrestleMania. If he is able to recover within eight weeks then he would possibly make it to WrestleMania 33 and the rumoured match between him and Triple H may still take place.

However, given that it's the same knee which caused Rollins' to miss nearly six months of action last year, it's possible that the injury may be more serious than first thought and he may not be able to compete at this year's ‘Mania as well.

Sportskeeda's take

It would be really unfortunate and disappointing for all fans if Rollins misses this year's WrestleMania as well due to an injury.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com