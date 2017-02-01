WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon could wrestle AJ Styles at Wrestlemania

Shane McMahon is on his way back to the Wrestlemania ring.

by Mike Diaz News 01 Feb 2017, 16:29 IST

WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon could once again step into the ring at Wrestlemania, but this time the opponent may have taken step up in competition.

What’s the story?

Shane McMahon is no stranger to stepping inside the WWE ring to compete, as he put on an insane Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker at Wrestlemania last year. While McMahon put on a valiant effort against ‘The Deadman’, McMahon couldn’t get past ‘Taker in his own backyard.

Now, however, McMahon could be returning for yet another Wrestlemania appearance, but this time it’s against one of the biggest names on the SmackDown brand today, AJ Styles.

In case you didn’t know...

McMahon spent a lengthy hiatus from the WWE before making his surprise return to challenge Stephanie McMahon for creative control of the company. This would lead to the current Brand Split Draft, putting Shane as the official Commissioner for SmackDown Live and Stephanie for Monday Night RAW.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer recently reported on an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the current plan from WWE Officials is to have the now-former WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shane McMahon work together at Wrestlemania.

What’s next?

A match-up between Styles and McMahon would be interesting, to say the least, and if the rumours are true we will more likely than not begin to see the build-up to this bout in the coming weeks on SmackDown Live.

Sportskeeda’s take

Without any disrespect to Shane O’Mac, a jump down in competition for Styles from Chris Jericho to Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania is a bit of a head-scratcher. Styles is not only one of the biggest names in the WWE, but one of the biggest names in the sport of professional wrestling itself and should be working with an equal or higher name at the grandest stage of them all.

McMahon never fails to put on a show, however, and neither does Styles so the two are sure to bring the house down if they do meet in Orlando.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com