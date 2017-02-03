WWE Rumors: Yoshihiro Tajiri expected to make in-ring return within 2 weeks

We could see the former Cruiserweight Champion in the ring soon.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 03 Feb 2017, 16:34 IST

Tajiri is a former 3-time Cruiserweight Champion

What's the story?

According to the latest reports from 411mania, Yoshihiro Tajiri who suffered a knee injury during the latest NXT Tapings is expected to return to the ring sometime in the upcoming two weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Yoshihiro Tajiri is a Japanese professional wrestler who has previously worked for many well-known wrestling promotions including the likes of ECW, TNA, NJPW and more. He worked for WWE from 2001 to 2005. During this time he became a three-time Cruiserweight Champion and won a number of other Championships in the company as well.

WWE resigned Tajiri following his participation in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament last year. He suffered a knee injury during the January 5th tapings of NXT when he was competing in a tag team match with Shinsuke Nakamura against Bobby Roode and Samoa Joe.

The heart of the matter

Tajiri has constantly been giving updates on his recovery since the tapings took place. He noted in a tweet in late January that he was already able to move his leg and jump normally, so the news that his return is imminent, looks believable.

What's next?

Among the news of stars such as Seth Rollins and Shane Thorne getting injured and being put on the shelf for months, the fact that Tajiri's injury didn't turn out to be very serious is a small but considerable relief for WWE Officials.

Before his injury, the former Cruiserweight Champion was working on both NXT and 205 Live, and he is expected to continue working on both shows on his return.

SportsKeeda's take

Being in the business for more than three decades, Tajiri is a very valuable veteran for WWE if it can use him correctly. With the company trying to elevate the Cruiserweight Division, fans are hoping that the former Champion will get an important spot in the 205 Live roster once he returns.

You can watch one of Tajiri’s recent matches from 205 Live below:

