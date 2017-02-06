WWE Rumors: Tamina Snuka may make her return on SmackDown Live

Will Tamina Snuka be representing team red or team blue? Right now it seems like the latter.

Snuka has been out of action since last year’s WrestleMania

What's the story?

As reported by Cageside Seats, WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka could make her long-awaited return to the ring as a member of the SmackDown Live roster despite last being seen on Monday Night Raw. Snuka hasn't been seen inside the squared circle for more than nine months.

In case you didn't know...

The 39-year-old Snuka has been out of action since undergoing knee surgery back in May in order to repair torn ligaments, effectively putting her on the shelf for an extended period of time. After not appearing in the 2016 WWE Draft, reports suggested that she was cleared to compete back in December, and she was initially believed to be returning to the red brand.

The heart of the matter

Unfortunately, that comeback was likely delayed further in January, following the sad passing of her legendary father Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. There's been no indication that Snuka plans to retire following the news, and if anything it appears to be spurring her on even further towards a strong and successful return to the ring.

What's next?

Now we must simply wait and see what happens in the coming weeks, as it seems like only a matter of time before Tamina once again makes her presence known on WWE television. It's uncertain as to how concrete the information is regarding her going to SmackDown, but given the lack of depth on Raw, it could go either way.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to see Tamina on the verge of a return as she's one of the more underrated talents in the women's division. It's odd to see that the blue brand is her rumoured destination as Raw could probably use the numbers right now, but perhaps the bosses want a more intimidating figure on their roster with Jax and Charlotte already assuming that role over on Raw.

There are a number of interesting feuds for her to have on SD Live and we would imagine that they'll start off with Naomi, especially when you consider their history together in Team B.A.D. Either way, this can only mean good things for both WWE, Tamina herself and fans.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com