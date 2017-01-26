WWE Rumors: Kenny Omega could still be a Royal Rumble surprise entrant

The rumors persist for Kenny Omega in the Royal Rumble, but temper expectations...

26 Jan 2017

Speculation that the Royal Rumble will add The Cleaner continues...

What’s the story?

Cageside Seats have reported in their daily rumours section that despite his contract status with New Japan Pro Wrestling, there is still talk that Kenny Omega could be a huge surprise in this Sunday’s Royal Rumble match.

In case you didn’t know...

Kenny Omega’s deal doesn’t officially run out with New Japan Pro Wrestling until the end of the month. If the WWE and New Japan did broker some sort of a deal, it would be monumental on many fronts.

It means that the two companies are playing nice, and there could be some sort of partnership down the road. While this is unlikely, it is interesting to think about.

The heart of the matter

Kenny Omega has just come off of what will be considered Match Of The Year at Wrestle Kingdom 11 against Kazuchika Okada. Many expected Omega to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, but he came up short in an epic 47-minute match.

Since then Omega has taken to social media to state he’s taking time off to clear his head, which has fueled the WWE speculation.

What’s next?

Thankfully the Royal Rumble is just days away.

We will know for sure if all of this talk is true or just smoke and mirrors. If you do not see Kenny Omega in the Rumble on Sunday, don’t fret, he still could be coming eventually. He has so many friends in the company, plus it’s the pinnacle of sports entertainment, so it’s hard to fathom that he wouldn’t want to give it a run.

Sportskeeda’s take

Temper your expectations for “The Cleaner” in the Royal Rumble. There is a reason why New Japan structured the contract to end after the Royal Rumble for Kenny Omega, and it was to not repeat the same situation that happened with AJ Styles last year.

As always in professional wrestling, never say never. The moment would truly be epic, the internet could crash, San Antonio would come unglued. We want it to happen badly, but we are not holding our breath.

