WWE Rumors: The reason for Triple H not appearing on Raw revealed

Triple H's supposed no-show on Monday Night Raw surprised quite a few people.

When will we see the resolution to the Rollins vs HHH feud?

What's the story?

Despite tweets suggesting otherwise, WWE COO Triple H did not appear on Monday Night Raw like many people were expecting him to in Arkansas. The Game was expected to have some form of confrontation with Seth Rollins, who has been calling the former World Champion out for over a month now.

Now, Allwrestlingnews claims in a report that there were no real plans to have the Game return in the first place.

In case you didn't know...

Following the United Kingdom Championship Tournament, Triple H sent out a tweet that indicated he was on his way to Raw, with nobody being quite sure as to why. Seth Rollins, the man he's expected to face at WrestleMania, responded which prompted many fans to believe that an interaction between the two men would take place.

The heart of the matter

Unfortunately that didn't happen, and it's now been revealed by Allwrestlingnews that there were never any real plans for HHH to appear on the show, to begin with. Apparently, the ploy was used to raise interest for his eventual return to the WWE product and inevitable feud with his former student Seth Rollins.

Rollins is out for bloody after being betrayed by his former mentor

What's next?

As Rollins continues to prepare for the 2017 Royal Rumble Match, the WWE Universe is left to speculate as to when HHH will make his long-awaited return to the ring. With The Game having not been seen since helping Kevin Owens win the Universal Championship, there are many questions that fans will want answers to leading into WrestleMania season.

Sportskeeda's take

To be honest, it always seemed likely that the Game’s tweet meant he was just going to be helping to run the show from backstage. Whilst Seth's follow-up response created some buzz, you would've thought that they'd attempt to make their next interaction feel like more of a spontaneous surprise.

Plus, this kind of makes Rollins look bad in terms of his character. If he knew HHH was going to be at Raw on Monday, then why didn't he just track him down backstage? There's only so many places in the arena he could be, so not having any kind of conclusion to this situation makes it seem a tad ridiculous.

