WWE Rumors: The Undertaker is the favourite to win the Royal Rumble

The Phenom is the odds-on favourite to start the Road to Wrestlemania on a high.

by Rohit Nath News 10 Jan 2017, 20:40 IST

What’s the story?

According to OddShark, The Undertaker is currently the favourite to win the Royal Rumble as per the betting odds. The Phenom currently has the odds as 2/1.

In case you didn’t know...

The lower the numbers in the betting, the better. There have been heavy rumours of a John Cena vs. The Undertaker match happening at Wrestlemania 33 for the World title. While the match itself doesn’t need the Championship, that looks to be the direction WWE is going in.

John Cena has a date in the Royal Rumble for the WWE Championship, and winning it would mean that he will tie Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Championships.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker was a heavily rumoured match for Wrestlemania 32 last year. This would likely have been The Undertaker’s swan song. However, after Cena suffered a torn rotator cuff and was sidelined for 5 months, all plans had to come to an abrupt halt.

It now looks like WWE continue the plan to have the two icons who have never met at Wrestlemania cross paths after over a decade. The rumoured Wrestlemania 33 bout may most likely be The Undertaker’s final WWE match as well. The Undertaker announced his entry to the Royal Rumble match on the January 9th edition of Raw.

The heart of the matter

The Undertaker being the favourite does not come off as a surprise. With Goldberg and Brock Lesnar being the other two titans in the Rumble match, their odds aren’t too good. This is because of the rumour (and logical deduction) that the two will face off once more at Wrestlemania 33.

2017 Royal Rumble has turned out to be one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumble in years. However, with The Undertaker announcing his entry, many are likely to place their bets on him.

However, it should be noted that last minute betting odds can change drastically; the odds right now may not be the same a day before the Pay-Per-View.

Here are a list of other superstars and their betting odds

Randy Orton 3/1

Chris Jericho 9/2

Braun Strowman 6/1

Finn Balor 13/2

Bill Goldberg 8/1

John Cena 9/1

Seth Rollins 14/1

Brock Lesnar 16/1

Baron Corbin 20/1

The Miz 20/1

Bray Wyatt 25/1

Dean Ambrose 25/1

Kevin Owens 25/1

Sami Zayn 25/1

Cesaro 25/1

Samoa Joe 33/1

Randy Orton being one of the favourites is interesting as well.

What’s next?

If The Phenom does win the Rumble, then it is almost a certain that the dream match between him and Cena will finally take place at Wrestlemania, and it will be his swan song as well. Whether he retires as champion is something fans will have to wait and see.

Sportskeeda’s take

While there will be some backlash from fans who want to see younger talent go over, the general consensus regarding Taker winning the Rumble will generally be positive, primarily for the massive respect that the fans have for him.

He should be an interesting Rumble winner if he does manage to emerge the victor. Him being in the Rumble also sets up some potentially interesting paths crossing. Who wouldn’t want to see The Undertaker and Sami Zayn, or The Undertaker and Samoa Joe, or The Undertaker and Goldberg?

