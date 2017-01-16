WWE Rumors: Triple H hints at a return on Raw tonight

Seth Rollins has his eyes set on the return of his former mentor.

16 Jan 2017

Will we see the former World Champion on Raw?

What's the story?

It's been a while since we have seen 'The Game' Triple H on Raw but now it looks like we may get to see the former World Champion return to WWE Programming as soon as this Monday Night.

As noted by Cagesideseats, Triple H recently hinted at a return on the upcoming episode of Raw from his official twitter account. Interestingly, Seth Rollins also took notice of Triple H's tweet and made one of his own, further fueling speculation.

In case you didn't know...

Triple H last appeared on Raw during the August 29th episode last year. He interfered in the Fatal Four Way Main Event of the show, allowing Kevin Owens to defeat the other three participants in the bout including Seth Rollins and win the vacated WWE Universal Championship.

Since then, Rolins has called out Triple H on numerous occasions to get answers from his former mentor. However, he hasn’t been granted his wish so far. You can watch Triple H’s last appearance on Raw below:

The heart of the matter

After the crowning of the first UK Champion, Triple posted the following photo from his Twitter account stating that he is getting back to the USA for Raw:

...but for now.



Blackpool to London back to the USA for #Raw. #NoRestForTheWicked pic.twitter.com/Gkfi6ChTNs — Triple H (@TripleH) January 15, 2017

Shortly after this, Seth Rollins took notice and tweeted the following in response to the Game’s post:

What's next?

The talk of Triple H facing Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 33 has been around for a while now. However, the company has avoided any confrontation between the two ever since Triple H betrayed Rollins in his match for the Universal Championship

Now, as we are just a couple of weeks away from the Royal Rumble, it certainly looks to be the right time for their rivalry to kick off.

SportsKeeda's take

WWE has been teasing the feud between Rollins and Triple H for months. Since Rollins does not have an opponent to keep him busy after Royal Rumble, a feud with Triple H looks inevitable.

