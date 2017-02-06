WWE Rumors: Triple H's opponent for WrestleMania 33 has not been decided yet

A Hollywood star was rumoured to face the King of Kings at the event.

by Anutosh Bajpai News 06 Feb 2017, 14:25 IST

WWE needs to hurry in deciding the Game’s opponent

What's the story?

With the rumoured Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match looking to be in jeopardy due to Seth's injury, there have been lots of talked recently on who could be Triple H's opponent for WrestleMania 33 if Rollins' can't make it to the event.

Some interesting rumours suggested that WWE may bring back Dave Bautista to fight the Game at WrestleMania. However, a recent report from Cageside Seats claims that while Triple H's opponent has not been decided just yet, it's certainly not going to be Batista.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rolins suffered a knee injury this past Monday Night on Raw as a result of an assault by Samoa Joe. It's estimated that Rollins' injury will keep him out of action somewhere from six to eight weeks.

Due to his injury, there have been several rumours of Triple H's possible opponent if Seth Rollins is not cleared to compete by the time of the Show of Shows.

The heart of the matter

In past several days, we have heard multiple names who could replace Seth Rollins if the injury keeps him out of WrestleMania 33. First, it was said that Samoa Joe could betray his boss leading to a match between the two at the grandest stage of them all.

Rumours also suggest that Shane McMahon, who was originally pitched to face AJ Styles on the 33rd anniversary of WrestleMania could end up facing The Cerebral Assassin instead. Lastly, some people speculated that the WWE may bring back an old Superstar like Dave Bautista to face the King of Kings.

However, that looks like a far-fetched possibility, given that WWE has little time to decide Triple H's opponent and Bautista has a busy Hollywood schedule, which won't allow him to change his plans suddenly in the time between now and WrestleMania.

What's next?

The reports that WWE has not decided Triple H's opponent yet looks to be believable, considering that Rollins suffered his injury only 6 days back. Although WWE will still need to hurry in deciding who HHH would be going against with WrestleMania 33 is less than eight weeks away.

Sportskeeda's take

Seth Rollins' injury has come at a very bad time for WWE as they do not have much time to figure out what they would do if he can't make it to the Grandest Stage Of Them All. Now the upcoming weeks will be crucial in revealing how WWE handles this situation.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com