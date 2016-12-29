WWE Rumors: Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns in the works for WrestleMania 33

Will the WWE Universe accept this potential match-up?

Will it happen?

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting scoop on the Undertaker’s WrestleMania 33 opponent, that would surely come as a shock to the fans. According to WON, WWE is contemplating on pitting Roman Reigns up against the Deadman at the show of shows in Orlando in April next year.

The reasoning is that the match builds a future superstar in Reigns, which would not be the case if Undertaker feuds with John Cena. The rumors of the dream match between John Cena and Undertaker have been dong the rounds for quite a while now, but Vince McMahon still isn’t convinced, according to the report.

WWE sees Roman Reigns as the future of the company and wants the United States Champion to share the ring with the greatest WrestleMania draw of all time, The Undertaker. The management feels the time is ripe for Reigns to go up against the Phenom as this could probably be the last time we see the legend in a WWE ring. If they don’t pull the trigger now, the bout may never come to fruition.

The Newsletter states that the John Cena vs. Undertaker match does nothing to build up the future, but on the contrary, a match featuring the polarizing Big Dog and the Undertaker serves the purpose perfectly. Both Reigns and Cena would be vying for the titles at the Royal Rumble 2017 in San Antonio, with Reigns going after the Universal Championship, while Cena would be looking to equal Ric Flair’s record of 16 world title by going up against AJ Styles for the WWE Championship.

The report states that if Cena and Reigns both leave Rumble as the champions, Undertaker could be waiting on the fall-out episodes of either RAW or SmackDown Live to challenge one of the two.

The Newsletter goes on to reveal another interesting prospect, and that is about the Undertaker entering the Royal Rumble match and winning it. He would then be entitled to go after either one of the top championship belts, subsequently leading to a headlining encounter at the grandest platform in sports entertainment.

Which match would you like to witness at WrestleMania 33? Let us in the comments section below.

