WWE Rumors: Goldberg to main event Fastlane

Goldberg will not face Lesnar at the Raw-exclusive PPV.

20 Jan 2017

Goldberg is being advertised for Fastlane and is rumoured to be in the main event

What’s the story?

As reported earlier, Goldberg is being advertised for PPV Fastlane on March 5th, 2017. When first reported, many believed that he would be facing Brock Lesnar at the event and move on to a new opponent for Wrestlemania.

However, it seems like the creative plan for the two is the complete opposite. While the plan is to have Goldberg be a part of the Raw-exclusive PPV in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to WrestlingInc.com, Lesnar is not scheduled to be on the card.

Also, the site notes that Goldberg is expected to work a main event match at Fastlane.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg returned to the WWE after the announcement that he would be the pre-order exclusive for WWE’s newest video game, WWE 2K17. However, the cover athlete on the game was The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. This lead to a highly anticipated rematch from Wrestlemania XX between Goldberg and Lesnar.

The match took place at last year’s Survivor Series and, shockingly, saw Goldberg defeat The Beast in less than two minutes. Over the next few weeks, both men would throw their names into the hat for the Royal Rumble, with a third and final one-on-one showdown on the horizon.

The heart of the matter

The news of Goldberg signing a deal to work three more PPV’s after Survivor Series broke at the end of last year, and while many assumed he would be in the Rumble and only face Lesnar in one-on-one competition, it seems that WWE is going to put Goldberg into the main event scene, at least for Fastlane.

The one question every wrestling fan has now: who is Goldberg going to face at Fastlane, if not Lesnar?

What’s next?

With Lesnar not being scheduled to appear at Fastlane, a showdown between the two men is also unlikely. Therefore, it seems that at the PPV before Wrestlemania, Goldberg will square off with some of the new, full-time talent that WWE has to offer.

As a matter of fact, in recent weeks on Raw, we have seen the company tease several possible matchups for Goldberg, including Universal Champion Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman.

Considering it’s being reported that he is slated to work the main event, there are really only a few guys on the roster that would fit the mould of a main event talent that people want to see square off against Goldberg. It’s possible they give Goldberg a title match against the winner of the Reigns/KO title match at Royal Rumble.

It’s also possible that Goldberg could team up with a young Superstar, such as Roman Reigns, to take on the likes of Braun Strowman, Team Kevin and Chris (JeriKO), or maybe even Rusev.

Sportskeeda’s take

Goldberg getting in the ring at Fastlane with someone other than Lesnar is sure to create a buzz for a PPV that normally struggles to do so. But the question still remains, who’s next for Goldberg?

Given the news about Goldberg headlining and main eventing the PPV, one would think they are setting him up to face the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens at the Rumble for the WWE Universal Championship.

Although it’s still unclear who he will be facing at Fastlane, one thing is for sure....Goldberg joining the main event scene, and possibly even the Universal Title scene, is sure to add intrigue to the product during its most important time, on the Road to Wrestlemania.

