WWE Rumors: Update on Shane McMahon's WrestleMania 33 status

The SmackDown Live commissioner could be in action at the grandest spectacle in sports entertainment.

Shane McMahon could go up against a SmackDown superstar at the show of shows

What’s the story?

According to AllWrestlingNews, Shane McMahon is scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 33 against a top SmackDown superstar, whose name has not been revealed as of yet. WWE had originally planned a Brock Lesnar vs. Shane McMahon encounter, which thankfully had to be scrapped due to Goldberg’s WWE return and his willingness to work more dates.

In case you missed it...

Shane McMahon last worked a match at Survivor Series, where he was part of the SmackDown team in the 5-on-5 traditional Survivor Series match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown. Things didn’t end well for McMahon, though, as he suffered a concussion mid-match after he slammed his head into Roman Reigns’ shoulder during a Coast-to-Coast to mid-air spear spot.

When it comes to his proposed match against the Beast Incarnate, WWE had sowed the seeds for the match at last year’s SummerSlam, when Brock Lesnar delivered an F-5 to him after he came out to stop the Beast from further annihilating a blood-soaked Randy Orton.

The plans changed for good when Goldberg signed on the dotted line and agreed to work the Rumble, Fastlane and WrestleMania pay-per-views. The top brass changed their mind after they realised that the Lesnar-McMahon match looked too one-sided and had nothing for the fans to get intrigued towards the outcome.

The heart of the matter

Shane McMahon’s last WrestleMania outing was against the Undertaker in a match that showcased his famous daredevilry. Crazy Shane O’Mac jumped off the top of the Hell in a Cell cage to give the fans a highlight reel moment, and in turn, saved a lacklustre PPV from becoming an absolute disaster.

Shane McMahon is one of those names that is always over with the fans, and WWE wouldn’t want to miss out on the opportunity to use his mileage and star power at the biggest event of the year. There were reports earlier of Shane McMahon possibly going up against Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania, but that may have changed after Ambrose the IC title from Miz.

What’s next?

McMahon ruled out the possibility of him entering the Royal Rumble match in a recent interview, which is a smart move as it frees up a spot for a much-needed surprise entrant. Nevertheless, WWE could start building up Shane McMahon’s possible WrestleMania bout as soon as Royal Rumble is on the books.

Sportskeeda’s take

We feel having Shane McMahon wrestle another match is not a good idea considering how his last stint ended. He holds the risk of sustaining a serious injury, and making him do the high-risk spots makes thing even worse.

WWE could do without Shane McMahon on the WrestleMania card as they have a stacked roster with many tantalising feuds waiting to be scripted. While watching Shane O’Mac would no doubt be a treat, it’s unnecessary and surely avoidable.

