WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon is focused on Brock Lensar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania 33

To nobody's surprise, this big money feud is one of the main focuses on the mind of Vince McMahon.

by Jeremy Bennett News 02 Feb 2017, 16:08 IST

The third instalment of Goldberg v. Lesnar will be a focus for Vince McMahon...

What’s the story?

According to Cageside Seats’ rumours for the day, the feud between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg is a project created by Vince McMahon, and it is a project that he is heavily focused on going into WrestleMania 33 this April in Orlando.

In case you didn’t know...

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman showed up to Monday Night Raw the night after the Royal Rumble with some business to attend to. This is where the official challenge was laid out to have Brock Lesnar try to redeem himself against Goldberg at WrestleMania 33.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg has had Brock Lensar's number since returning to the WWE. First Goldberg defeats Lesnar in less than a minute and a half at the Survivor Series, and then he completely folded up Lesnar with a spear in the Royal Rumble match before eliminating him.

What’s next?

It has been confirmed that Goldberg will answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge on the next edition of Monday Night Raw. One can almost guarantee that he will say yes, but also Goldberg is scheduled to wrestle at the next Raw-only pay per view in Fastlane. We might get a little more direction as to who he will be facing at that pay per view this Monday as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

When Goldberg and Brock Lesnar faced each other at WrestleMania XX, it was a mess. Even Stone Cold Steve Austin as the guest referee couldn’t save it. The crowd turned on both guys right away because they knew both were leaving the WWE after this match.

It makes complete sense that Vince McMahon would want to put a lot of focus on this mega feud to right a wrong. While a rematch at WrestleMania doesn’t have the lustre of Survivor Series, hopefully, Vince’s plan will make us care about this feud going into WrestleMania.

