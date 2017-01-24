WWE Rumors: WWE has a WrestleMania plan for John Cena but it doesn't involve The Undertaker

If you're still holding out hope for Cena vs Taker, this may be the final nail in the coffin.

Cena’s immediate future remains a mystery

As reported by Cageside Seats, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that WWE do now have a plan for John Cena at WrestleMania but it won't become clear until after the 2017 Royal Rumble. Undertaker is now not in contention to face that runs the place and that his opponent could rather be a surprising one. The annual January extravaganza is set to take place this Sunday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Rumours have been swirling around the internet regarding who John Cena will face off against at WrestleMania 33, with it being revealed recently that plans were off the table regarding a potential bout with The Undertaker. As we approach the Royal Rumble, the uncertainty surrounding the issue is greater than ever with a number of potential opponents lined up for Big Match John.

Alvarez has stated that the Taker vs Cena dream match is still not being considered for Orlando, despite many fans clamouring to see it. With the likes of Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle and AJ Styles still without a nailed on Mania opponent it would seem as if Cena's match could be against anyone from the new era to an old returning legend.

Fans will have to wait for the dream match

With Royal Rumble just a few days away, the WrestleMania plans will only be clearer once the show is done and dusted. With Elimination Chamber also playing a major part in the lead up to WrestleMania, anything can happen and we can only hope it’s a fresh opponent.

In all honesty, it seems bizarre that WWE aren't pulling the trigger on Cena vs Undertaker considering both are healthy and ready to go heading into WrestleMania. They are two of the biggest superstars in professional wrestling today and it's a match people have been desperate to see for years. So any plans to hold off on it until next year in New Orleans should be put on the shelf.

It makes sense from a financial standpoint to build the anticipation, but who knows where both men are going to be in twelve months time.

