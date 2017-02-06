WWE Rumors: WWE interested in Lei'D Tapa following tryout

Lei'D Tapa is doing all the right things as she attempts to break into the WWE.

Tapa has been making the headlines as of late

What's the story?

According to Cageside Seats, WWE is reportedly interested in signing Lei'D Tapa after the female Superstar had a tryout with the company recently. Tapa is a former TNA talent, however, she hasn't been a part of the promotion since being released for a second time back in September 2015.

In case you didn't know...

The 34-year-old Tapa has been considered a promising talent for a while now, having been in the business for just over five years.

She was initially signed to TNA back in 2013 but was released for the first time due to a lack of wrestling experience, however, she was re-signed to their Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory before finally ending up in Global Force Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

There have been reports circulating for a while now that Tapa was on the radar of WWE, and it appears as if her potential is starting to be realised if the company is indeed taking interest in her work. With a lack of female talent down in NXT, Triple H may be looking to boost the numbers at Full Sail with some slightly more experienced names.

What's next?

It's time to sit back and wait for WWE's next move as Lei'D Tapa continues to make the headlines. She will likely continue to float around the independent circuit for a while until she is officially signed, which could prove to be the best thing for her as she can continue to improve by working with some more established wrestlers.

Sportskeeda's take

Tapa had impressive spells during her TNA tenure, and this could be another prime example of WWE taking a wounded puppy and nurturing it into a phenomenal talent. She's got the look, the in-ring prowess and the personality to succeed in this business, and with the right push from the right people, we could easily see her thriving in NXT and beyond.

It would be silly to call her straight up to the main roster, but there is a slight possibility of it when you consider Vince's tendency to hot shot developmental talent into the spotlight. Step right up, Dana Brooke and Apollo Crews.

