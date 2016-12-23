WWE Rumors: WWE may be looking to utilise James Ellsworth in an angle that involves romance

Carmella and James Ellsworth may be involved in a love story soon

WWE recently portrayed an angle on SmackDown Live, which indicated a budding romance between James Ellsworth and Carmella. Ellsworth had been carried away by medics following his match for the WWE Championship with AJ Styles.

According to ringsidenews.com, this angle was, in fact, used to set up a romantic storyline with James Ellsworth and Carmella.

In a backstage segment that followed, James Ellsworth emerged from the Trainer’s room wrapped in bandages. On being asked how he was feeling or his thoughts on the match, Ellsworth responded with groans.

He was then rescued by none other than ‘The Princess of Staten Island’ Carmella. She looked affectionately at Ellsworth and took him away. By the looks of it, Carmella might have a soft corner for James Ellsworth.

Earlier in the night, in a match that kicked off SmackDown Live, James Ellsworth’s Cinderella story of success in the WWE came to a screeching halt when AJ Styles got his hands on him. Ellsworth was finally all set to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship and right from the get-go, AJ Styles had his number.

Even after the match was over, AJ Styles continued picking apart Ellsworth. Styles manhandled Ellsworth bouncing him off the announcer’s table. The Phenomenal One also suplexed Ellsworth into the barricade realigning his spine. This went on to the point that Ellsworth had to be carried out of the arena on a stretcher.

Carmella, on the other hand, came clean with Nikki Bella on the whole Survivor Series attack that had prevented Nikki from participating in the inter-brand 5-on-5 Women’s elimination match. It was revealed that it was Natalya who had attacked Nikki that night and taken her place on the team.

Carmella sent out the following tweet after the show:

I was telling the truth all along!!! Love me or hate me, at least I'm real!! Hi haters, how's that tea??? — Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) December 21, 2016

