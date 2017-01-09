WWE Rumours: WWE planning a Roman Reigns vs. John Cena showdown at Summerslam 2017

The Twitter battle between John Cena and Roman Reigns might lead to a matchup at SummerSlam.

09 Jan 2017

John Cena and Roman Reigns will look to capture Championship gold heading into Wrestlemania

What’s the story?

John Cena and Roman Reigns may be heading on to a collision course at SummerSlam 2017. According to a recent report by Inquisitr.com, WWE may be planning for a big money match for the second biggest pay per view of the year.

In case you didn’t know...

Both John Cena and Roman Reigns are on the hunt to win the top titles for their respective brands. John Cena will look to equal Flair’s record when he takes on the WWE Champion AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, is going to San Antonio in hopes of defeating Kevin Owens to become the WWE Universal Champion.

The heart of the matter

John Cena and Roman Reigns have been exchanging words on Twitter recently.

Roman had some tough words for Cena after Cena posted a video of him lifting weights at Reigns’ former college, Georgia Tech. The two men are arguably the top superstars from their respective brands and Vince’s favourite men on the entire roster.

What I #recognize is you have no clue whats going on here. So just power clean and make sure you clean your weights up. #GuestInMyHouse https://t.co/YbN6oUw59u — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

A big face-off between the two babyfaces might lead to a heel turn for either of the two.

The WWE Universe has been clamouring for a John Cena heel turn for years. John Cena returned a couple of weeks ago with a new air about him and looks determined to dethrone AJ Styles as the WWE Champion.

A heel turn for Roman, on the other hand, might give his character a new lease of life and allow him to be the monster that he actually is.

What’s next?

Going into WrestleMania, John Cena is reportedly booked for a match against the Undertaker. This might very well be The Phenom’s last WrestleMania and Vince McMahon would like to get Cena vs. Taker done and dusted before Undertaker decides to hang up his boots.

Roman Reigns is set to take on Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 33. There have been rumours of a Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg match somewhere down the line, but these are pure speculations at this point.

Sportskeeda's Take

WWE has shown in the past that they do not prefer face vs. face matchups. So if Cena does indeed take on Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, a heel turn is in order. John Cena might even settle for a darker shade that has been a characteristic of his gimmick since his return on the SmackDown Live Wild Card Finals.

WWE might book this match as a cross-brand Champion vs. Champion match if the two men come out of the Royal Rumble as champions and can hold on to the titles until August.

