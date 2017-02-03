WWE Rumors: Dave Meltzer says Roman Reigns' push will never end

The Reigns obsession may never end.

The future continues to look unfalteringly bright for Roman Reigns

What’s the story?

Those hoping that the backlash against Roman Reigns’ failed run as a babyface star will lead to the star being moved back down the card, should prepare themselves for disappointment, as The Big Dog’s push is unlikely to end anytime soon.

That is the opinion of Dave Meltzer at least, who is considered by many to be the most valuable source of insider information in the industry.

Asked by a fan if Reigns’ hard push will end with the return of Finn Balor, Meltzer simply replied ‘It will never end. Isn’t that obvious by now’. Meltzer has been wrong in the past, but those expecting Reigns to be moved down the card should give up hope.

It will never end. Isn't that obvious by now. https://t.co/wc71TSgyis — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) 3 February 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The break-up of The Shield in the summer of 2014 gave WWE three new top level stars, but it is Roman Reigns who has consistently been portrayed as the strongest new face in the company. Reigns was immediately thrust into the main event scene, a move that almost as quickly led to fan backlash against The Big Dog.

With each passing Championship win or opportunity handed to him, Reigns’ popularity has dropped to an alarmingly low level.

Despite this, WWE has continued to push Reigns as the number one babyface on the show. Crowds have universally rejected Reigns, but this doesn’t seem to matter to those who make the creative decisions.

The heart of the matter

The past three Royal Rumble events have best exemplified the attitude WWE has towards Reigns and his booking. After controversially breaking Kane’s eliminations record in 2014, Reigns went on to win the 2015 Royal Rumble in the face of severe crowd backlash, that was so strong that the audience chanted ‘We Want Rusev’ towards the end.

2016 saw Reigns positioned with the odds against him, odds he almost managed to survive thanks to missing the majority of the match.

This year’s Royal Rumble saw Reigns gifted the number 30 position, a move that took the wind out of the match and irritated many in attendance. A big match with The Undertaker is on the cards for WrestleMania 33, and fans shouldn’t expect Reigns to move down the card anytime soon.

What’s next?

More of the same. Reigns will win Championships and big matches until either injury or another rising star stops him. If things haven’t changed by now, they never will.

Sportskeeda’s take

Complaining about the presentation of Roman Reigns has long grown boring, and fans would be best served accepting what WWE provides. There are plenty of alternatives after all.

