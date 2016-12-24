WWE Rumours: ESPN to release Ric Flair's documentary during WrestleMania 33

WOOOOOooooooooo

The latest frenzy to grip the wrestling world is the documentary of Ric Flair produced by ESPN, in collaboration with WWE Network, which is to be released sometime in 2017. And if rumours are to be believed, we won’t have to wait for it for long. According to rumours, ESPN is looking to release the documentary during WrestleMania season, most probably around WrestleMania 33 weekend itself.

Ric Flair is undoubtedly one of the most legendary wrestlers to ever step foot in the squared circle. The 16-time World Champion is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and an inspiration for several of the Superstars. But the road to superstardom is not filled with happy memories alone and Ric Flair is one of the most controversial figures in the pro-wrestling industry.

ESPN has created a 90 minute documentary of Flair’s career and personal life and it will be directed by Rory Karpf, who has directed several other network specials. Rory revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated that he is interviewing several of Ric’s colleagues in WCW and WWE along with his family members Ashley (Charlotte) and Leslie (First wife of Ric Flair).

The list of the wrestlers who had been interviewed for the documentary is as legendary as Flair himself. Sting, Triple-H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ricky Steamboat, Mick Foley, Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff, Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard are few of legends who have interviewed for the documentary. Including the above legends, 43 people have been interviewed for the documentary as of November 2016.

The new “30 for 30” documentary is titled as “Nature Boy” and is expected to run 90 minutes including commercials. A trailer for the documentary has been leaked to the internet and is making rounds over the wrestling world. You can check out the trailer below.

The idea for releasing the documentary during the WrestleMania season makes sense as it will be the time when everything related to wrestling will be hot. The idea to market the documentary at that time is a viable option for both WWE and ESPN.

With this new rumor out in circulation now, there is one more reason to eagerly await the WrestleMania season. Let’s hope the documentary makes the wait worth.