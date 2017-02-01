WWE Rumours: Goldberg to beat Kevin Owens and win the WWE Universal Championship at Fastlane 2017?

Kevin Owens is slated to face Goldberg at WWE Fastlane.

What’s the story?

Dave Meltzer noted that the WWE Universal Championship will not be defended at house shows post-Fastlane which drew comparisions to when The Rock won the WWE Championship in 2013. This has led to speculation that Goldberg could face Owens at Fastlane and beat him to be the new WWE Universal Champion going into his Wrestlemania 33 match with Brock Lesnar.

In case you didn’t know

Brock Lesnar came out on Raw last Monday along with Paul Heyman, who challenged Goldberg to another match at Wrestlemania 33 on his client’s behalf. Goldberg is scheduled to apear on Raw next Monday and accept the challenge. This match will be Goldberg and Lesnar’s second match since Goldberg’s return. They faced each other at Survivor Series last November when Goldberg beat Brock Lesnar in 86 seconds in a huge upset. Goldberg also eliminated from the Royal Rumble last Sunday, and pretty easily.

Goldberg and Kevin Owens also interacted on the Jan. 2nd episode of WWE Raw when Goldberg came out to interrupt the first episode of the ‘Kevin Owens Show’.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar is set to be one of the headline matches at this year’s Wrestlemania. Brock Lesnar has been absolutely dominated by Goldberg since the two met last November. WWE are seemingly looking to increase the stakes for the match by putting the WWE Universal Championship on Goldberg by having him beat Kevin Owens at Wrestlemania. Owens has looked really weak in his championship run so far, so in case he does face Goldberg there’s no realistic chance of him winning.

What’s next?

Goldberg will be on Raw next Monday and he will almost definitely accept Brock Lesnar’s challenge. WWE will also look to set up the angle with Owens somehow and could have him come out with Chris Jericho to ruin Goldberg’s promo.

Sportskeeda’s take

Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar is a huge match as it is and having them fight for the Universal Championship is ludicrous. Kevin Owens has looked weak throughtout his reign and cannot lose to Goldberg not. Regardless of that, WWE shouldn’t put Raw’s top title on a part-timer who can only appear for a certain number of dates. That’s ludicrous.