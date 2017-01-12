WWE Rumors: Major changes and update on Wrestlemania 33 card

A huge update on the shuffling of plans for Wrestlemania 33.

by Rohit Nath News 12 Jan 2017, 22:48 IST

The first Wrestlemania 33 promotional poster

What's the story?

As previously reported, The Undertaker vs. John Cena match seems to be a no-go for Wrestlemania 33. However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, this isn’t the only match where plans have changed.

The report by The Observer stated that Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and John Cena are expected to have huge matches in the show. Apparently, there may be a blow-off match between Dean Ambrose and The Miz in a feud that just started recently.

Although there is a tradition now of an Intercontinental Championship ladder match, The Observer stated that there is a large chance of having the first women’s ladder match instead.

If Jericho retains the United States Championship until Wrestlemania, then a Championship match against Kevin Owens seems to be the plan.

With regards to The Undertaker, he is currently not scheduled to be in a Championship match at Wrestlemania.

Instead, he will reportedly be facing off against someone from RAW, which is one of the reasons he appeared on the red brand this past week in the first place. A feud with Braun Strowman was teased, but the plans right now are not for him to face Strowman.

There is set to be at least six to seven major main event singles matches, which don’t involve the Cruiserweights or the Women. While the plans have not been finalised, the plan for the RAW Women’s Championship match is a fatal-four-way bout between Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Nia Jax.

In case you didn’t know...

There was a meeting recently in the WWE headquarters regarding Wrestlemania matches. There was a big shuffle in plans. One of the biggest changes was the removal of the John Cena vs. The Undertaker match from the card because Vince McMahon apparently did not like the idea for Wrestlemania 33.

There are also plans for a huge push for Samoa Joe, according to The Observer. This would mean that he will debut sometime on the road to Wrestlemania, and he will be involved in a big match on the card. Some rumours over the past few weeks have indicated that Joe will be on SmackDown Live.

The three matches locked in for Wrestlemania 33 are Seth Rollins vs. Triple H, Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg and Big Show vs. Shaquille O’ Neal.

The heart of the matter

WWE has likely gone for a shuffle in the Wrestlemania card with long-term plans in mind. Around Wrestlemania season and post the event, there will surely be some NXT call-ups, although it is unlikely that the number of call-ups will be as many as last year. Regardless, some of the core matches will still be in place.

What’s next?

The road to Wrestlemania will be far more unpredictable this time around. However, after Royal Rumble, things should slowly start shaping up for the grandest stage of them all. Right after Fastlane, the RAW Pay-Per-View in early March, the card for Wrestlemania 33 will more than likely be set.

SmackDown Live may have its card set shortly after Elimination Chamber in February.

Sportskeeda’s take

The jumbling up of the card and unpredictability definitely makes the road to Wrestlemania far more interesting. Even the Royal Rumble match this time around is arguably the most unpredictable it has been in years.

One flaw Wrestlemania 33 will almost certainly have is exhaustion of the crowd and audience watching across the world. Wrestlemania is now an event where WWE attempts to get every member of the roster on the card.

This may result in several multi-man matches. Also, it is possible that several singles matches may have time cut down and result in not living up to their potential. However, we can only wait and see how it all turns out. What Wrestlemania does guarantee, however, is the excitement and celebration that it usually brings to the table.

