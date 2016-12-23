WWE Rumors: Mickie James doing WWE physicals, set to join SmackDown Live

Mickie James made her first comeback for NXT Takeover: Toronto

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mickie James is in Pittsburgh for her WWE medicals, and if all goes well, she is expected to join the SmackDown Live brand.

PWInsider first broke the news that Mickie James had signed a full-time contract with WWE. It was later confirmed by Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Her WWE status was first put into question when she was first announced to be NXT Women’s Champion Asuka’s opponent at NXT Takeover: Toronto.

After Takeover: Toronto, where Mickie James unsuccessfully challenged Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship, Cathy Kelly asked Triple H about Mickie James and her future in WWE, and he said that the “ball was in her court” whether she wanted to sign a deal or not (starts at 9:31)

PWInsider reported initially that James is set to begin early next year for SmackDown Live. While SmackDown Live has had fewer women on the roster than Raw, it has received praise from fans and critics alike for the booking and utilisation of talent.

Mickie James will undoubtedly add a whole new dimension, most likely as one of the lead babyfaces along with Becky Lynch.

If James comes before the Royal Rumble, then she could be a potential challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. She would be an even more suitable challenger to Alexa Bliss, the current champion. However, we will only know who walks into the Rumble as champion after next week when Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch have their rematch.

Mickie James’ addition to the SmackDown Live roster will also mean that there will be eight women in the division. If James comes in as a babyface, it will even out as 4:4 among the heels and babyfaces. Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, and Naomi would be the babyfaces, while Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Carmella, and Eva Marie will be the heels.

Mickie James’ revealed that she was first released from WWE in 2010 the company told her that they were going in a “different direction”. This was during the “Divas” era, where wrestling was not the main focus of the women at all.

James, a top-tier female wrestler, would fit well in the new era of women’s wrestling which focuses on in-ring talent and character as well. James is a seasoned 17-year veteran who can help fuel the women’s revolution more.

