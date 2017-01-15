WWE Rumours: Vince McMahon wants Goldberg to stick around until WrestleMania 34

Could Goldberg be sticking around in WWE longer than we all expected?

by Carl Gac News 15 Jan 2017, 01:27 IST

The boss wants to make more money off of Goldberg

What’s the story?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wants Goldberg to be part of the WWE roster for longer than his current contract, which expires after WrestleMania in April. The new deal could potentially end at WrestleMania 34, on April 8th 2018, which was this week announced to be taking place in New Orleans.

In case you didn’t know...

Goldberg made his return to a WWE ring in October 2016 after a 12-year absence. Prior to that, his last WWE match had been at WrestleMania 20, which was a win against Brock Lesnar. Goldberg came back after a challenge was issued to him by Lesnar’s advocate Paul Heyman on Raw, with the two men having a match at Survivor Series, a match which Goldberg won in less than 90 seconds.

Both Lesnar and Goldberg were announced as participants in the Royal Rumble, which takes place in a couple of weeks time. It is believed that they will have some kind of interaction and then collide in a one on one match at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

The heart of the matter

As one of the legends of wrestling from the late 1990’s, Goldberg is a man that fans love to see. The fans have given him a fantastic reception every time he’s made an appearance on RAW. It would seem that Vince McMahon may have decided that if the fans love to see Goldberg so much then why should he deny them of the opportunity to see him.

Goldberg has proven that he still has a passion for professional wrestling, and looked fantastic as he destroyed Lesnar in that short match at Survivor Series in November. The Goldberg vs Lesnar feud will more than likely end at this year's WrestleMania, but several feuds have been teased for after that event.

Goldberg came face to face with Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman on a recent episode of Raw, and could have good matches against all of them.

What’s next?

When the WrestleMania season is over it’s more than likely we may not see Goldberg for a while. If WWE does want to use him again in 2017, it’s a good probability that he may re-surface around the time of SummerSlam and Survivor Series. If WWE wants the veteran, former WCW Champion, and are willing to pay him well for his appearances, then he will be happy to make those appearances.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Goldberg is one of the few men who seems to be able to get the WWE fans off their feet whenever he appears. The nostalgia of seeing a man who was such a massive star during the Attitude Era is still alive and doesn’t seem like dying anytime soon. If WWE wants him to come back to have big matches at events like SummerSlam and Survivor Series, then everyone will be more than happy to see him step into the WWE ring.

