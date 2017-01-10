WWE Smackdown Live Event Results: Lafayette, LA (1/8/17)

The live event was main evented by a Triple Threat match for the WWE World Title

AJ Styles main defended his WWE World Title against John Cena and Baron Corbin

WWE Live landed in Lafayette, LA at the Lafayette Cajundome Sunday night with a card that was sure to excite fans in attendance.

The card for the event was headlined by a World Title Triple Threat Match, Alexa Bliss taking on Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Live Women's Title, an Intercontinental Title match between Dean Ambrose and, the now heel, Dolph Ziggler, as well as a huge six-man tag match between The Wyatt Family and American Alpha and Apollo Crews.

#1 Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental Championship

As he is in most arenas across the globe, Dean Ambrose was insanely over in Lafayette, LA. And even though Ziggler is a heel now, he too received a warm welcome from the Cajundome before the two battled for Ambrose’s Intercontinental Title.

The match was one of the best of the night, as these two put on one heck of a back and forth wrestling contest. The chemistry these two have was evident during their WWE Title match at Summerslam, and this match too failed to disappoint.

Ziggler hit every big move he has in his repertoire, but Ambrose would continually kick out at two. When Ziggler went for his jumping DDT for the second time, Ambrose countered the move into a Dirty Deeds to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Dean Ambrose retains his Intercontinental Championship by defeating Dolph Ziggler via pinfall

#2 Kalisto vs. Curt Hawkins

In a quick but fun live event match, Kalisto and Curt Hawkins squared off in a match that showcased Kalisto’s high flying style and abilities. After a few minutes of Kalisto’s high-octane offence, Hawkins got the upper hand on his opponent.

Shortly after, however, Kalisto nailed the Salida del Sol on C-Hawk to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Kalisto defeats Curt Hawkins via pinfall

#3 Curt Hawkins vs. James Ellsworth

After Hawkins lost to Kalisto, he gathered himself enough to grab a microphone and demand another opponent. In what seems to be a Smackdown Live Event tradition, James Ellsworth answered his challenge and made his way to the ring.

After Hawkins ran Ellsworth down to the crowd, while the crowd boo’d, he turned right into the “No Chin Music” from Ellsworth. Three seconds later, Ellsworth picked up the victory as Hawkins continued to lose every single night he performs.

Result: James Ellsworth defeats Curt Hawkins via pinfall

#4 Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, Jack Swagger, and Mojo Rawley vs. The Vaudevillains, The Ascension and Breezango

The rest of the Smackdown Live tag teams (or what’s left of them, in the case of the Hype Bros.) other than The Wyatt Family and American Alpha were on display in this massive twelve-man tag team match.

Instead of having Ryder by his side, Mojo teamed with Jack Swagger. The match was a typical house show tag team match that included several hot tags and ring cleaning spots from the good guys.

The babyface team (if you can call it that considering The Usos were a part of it) picked up the victory after a big Gore from Rhyno. Mojo did some twerking after the match to the delight of the crowd.

Result: Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, Jack Swagger and Mojo Rawley defeat The Vaudevillains, The Ascension and Breezango via pinfall