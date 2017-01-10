WWE SmackDown Live Preview: January 10th, 2017

Cena vs. Corbin, Tag team title match and more

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jan 2017, 17:10 IST

Cena to go against Corbin

One of the best things about SmackDown Live is the continuity that the brand brings to the table. Last week’s show set up three huge matches and ahead of the show this Tuesday night, there is a sense of excitement among the fans due to this. This emotion is something that Monday Night Raw has failed to evoke.

As mentioned earlier, the three advertised matches will be the major attraction of this week’s SmackDown Live. Apart from this, the fallout of what happened last week and WWE’s build up to Royal Rumble will also be featured on the show and in this list, we are going to preview the upcoming edition of Tuesday night’s SmackDown Live.

#5 Lunatic champion

Ambrose won the title last week

Dean Ambrose became the new WWE Intercontinental champion at the expense of The Miz last week. The title change came as a surprise to many fans and the way it happened was controversial as well. Ambrose was on the verge of getting the win via disqualification but he made the referee continue the match, which in turn helped him win the title.

Miz expressed his frustration on Talking Smack after SmackDown and to add salt to his wounds, Maryse was fined for slapping Renee Young.

An explosion from Miz and Maryse is what we could expect and as the former is not in good terms with Bryan, he could even demand a move to Monday Night Raw. Alternatively, WWE could even set up the in-ring debut of Renee Young, as the rumour mill has been buzzing about it for a long time now.