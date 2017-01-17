WWE SmackDown Live Preview: 17th January 2017

Steel cage title match, Return of a Hall of Famer and more.

The highlight feud

Just like the weeks that went by, SmackDown will be met with a sense of excitement by the members of WWE Universe. The continuity of the storytelling is indeed what captivates the audience as the latest episode of SmackDown will prove to be the fallout of what happened last week.

WWE has already booked a huge championship match for the event and ahead of Royal Rumble; there would be some other interesting segments as well.

After Raw trying to get one step ahead of SmackDown by bringing in big part-timers, SmackDown now has the pressure to deliver some good quality content and here is a look at the things we could expect from the show.

#5 Can Nikki get her revenge?

Nikki needs revenge

The feud between Natalya and Nikki Bella escalated big time last week on Raw thanks to the brawl that they had. There were a lot of emotions involved during the segment and this made it easier for the fans to connect with the duo and their storytelling.

Natalya got the upper hand over Nikki last time around and looked vicious in doing so.

If WWE does not play the injury card with Nikki, she would be out to settle the score with her Total Divas companion. This serves as a great secondary feud in the division while Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss will be fighting it out for the title inside a steel cage.