WWE SmackDown Live preview: 24th January 2017

Preview for the last stop before Rumble.

Last minute decorations needed

SmackDown Live has been doing a better job in comparison to Monday Night Raw ever since the brand split. This week, the brand will have another chance to cement this fact when they make their last stop before Royal Rumble.

Apart from the Royal Rumble match itself, SmackDown has a big role in the pay-per-view thanks to the showdown between AJ Styles and John Cena for the WWE championship.

This and a set of other storylines makes SmackDown worth tuning into. As usual, we are going to preview the show and take a look at the possible segments that WWE could serve at SmackDown live this week.

#5 Mickie is back

Mickey returned to the mix last week

The identity of La Luchadora was finally revealed last week on SmackDown and it turned out to be a major talking point of last week’s WWE programming.

Mickie’s recent appearance on NXT against Asuka proved that she still has some more quality years ahead of her and her addition to the SmackDown roster is going to be a major boost for the Women’s division.

Becky Lynch, in particular, looks set to benefit more from the return of Mickie as WWE have sown the seeds for a Becky – Mickie feud which is bound to be a high profile one.

Alexa could move on to a different title feud at this point and the picture will get clear at this week’s SmackDown live.