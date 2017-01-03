WWE SmackDown Live Preview: January 3rd, 2017

SmackDown has lined up some exciting things for the fans.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jan 2017, 17:55 IST

Cena set to sign contract with AJ Styles

After beating Monday Night Raw with their last episode of 2016, SmackDown Live will be back in action this Tuesday night with their latest episode. Monday Night Raw delivered a great show to open their account in 2017 and now, SmackDown will probably feel the pressure to deliver as well.

With the seeds that the company planted last week, SmackDown is bound to be a show stealer this time around as well. The show has guaranteed title matches, contract signings and much more, and in this list, we will be taking a look at the segments that we could expect from the first SmackDown Live of 2017.

#5 Who is La Luchadora?

Who is La Luchadora

The mysterious La Luchadora cost Becky Lynch her title match last week on SmackDown live. The identity of Luchadora had been a major topic of debate throughout this past week and we might get an answer on the upcoming episode of SmackDown live.

A lot of interesting names have been thrown around, including that of Mickie James but recently, fans seem to have confirmed that its Deonna Purrazzo based on the shape of her nails. But WWE need not reveal the same woman meaning that we could be in for a surprise.

The return of Mickie James would be a pleasant surprise but if it is indeed Deonna, it would be the best start that she could get on the roster.