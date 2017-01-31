WWE SmackDown Live Preview: January 31st, 2017

After Royal Rumble, SmackDown has some storylines to build.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 19:51 IST

And New...

Royal Rumble turned out to be eventful for SmackDown Live. One of their roster members went on to win the Rumble match when the show also saw the crowning of a new WWE Champion. The wins that Randy Orton and John Cena earned were the major talking points of the show and due to this, SmackDown will have some interesting things to offer.

The fallout of what happened in the Rumble will be the biggest plot driver this week. Apart from this, WWE will have to steer some attention towards Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania as well. With that said, here are some things that we could expect from this week's SmackDown.

#5 The mid card scenario

Corbin had a strong showing in the Rumble

SmackDown’s midcard had a strong showing in the Rumble. Baron Corbin, in particular, shined bright and indicates that he is in for a push in the coming weeks. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose got overshadowed in the mix and getting him a better booking should be a priority for WWE.

Elsewhere, Miz also needs a new storyline. The elimination chamber qualifiers or something related to the match could be a motive when booking the SmackDown mid card this week around. Coming up with new storylines for the tag team division is another area that WWE could focus on. American Alpha has cooled down considerably and needs a boost before WrestleMania.