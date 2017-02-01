WWE SmackDown Live Results 31st January 2017, Latest SmackDown Live winners, review and video highlights

John Cena celebrated his 16th, Elimination Chamber build-up.

The Wyatt Family called out John Cena

SmackDown came to us tonight from Corpus Cristi, Texas and kicked-off backstage with AJ Styles with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon. AJ asks them who was in the Elimination Chamber before Shane McMahon confirms the participants of the Elimination Chamber match - John Cena, AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and The Miz.

Ambrose bemoans that he won’t get a one-on-one rematch when Dean Ambrose comes in. Ambrose wants a rematch with Styles which Shane books for later on in the night.

John Cena kicks-off SmackDown Live

Luke Harper appeared to help John Cena face the Wyatt Family

John Cena comes out first to celebrate his 16th world championship. He starts of by saying sorry to AJ Styles, saying that he was wrong about Styles. He added that AJ is a top level elite WWE Superstar. Cena then moved onto add that there was no time to waste with the Elimination Chamber was just two weeks away.

Cena then challenged the SmackDown roster to “come get some” as the Wyatt’s music hit and Bray and Randy Orton came out. Wyatt came out and addressed the children, saying that everything was okay now that the champ was there. He then added that this was a vicious cycle and nothing had changed with fate handing Cena the championship that he blindly coveted.

He then said that the era of the Wyatt’s would begin at Elimination Chamber when he won the Royal Rumble, which Randy Orton agreed. The crowd chanted “Randy sucks” briefly as they made their way down to the ring.

As the Wyatt’s were about to enter the ring, the lights went off and Luke Harper appeared behind Cena. On seeing this, Wyatt and Orton backed off a little as Shane O’ Mac’s music hit. He announced a tag-team match between The Wyatt Family and Cena/Luke Harper.